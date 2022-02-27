NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,437.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NVR traded up $142.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,917.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,393.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,233.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

