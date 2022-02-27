NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,837. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

