Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.91

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $37.19. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 9,131 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

