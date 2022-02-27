Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.91

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $37.19. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 9,131 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.
About Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Bank (NBN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.