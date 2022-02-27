Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Increased to 69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NHYDY stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

