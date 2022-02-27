Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 1,107,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 679,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.
About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)
