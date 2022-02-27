Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
