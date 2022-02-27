Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.81. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $189.74 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

