Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 76.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordson by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

