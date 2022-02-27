Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 6,383,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The company has a market cap of $371.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

