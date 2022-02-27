Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.60 ($14.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($13.07) to €10.30 ($11.70) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

