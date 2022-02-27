Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nkarta worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $9.37 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

