Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Nielsen to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

