NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $1,674.91 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $327,043.47 and approximately $2,437.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,674.91 or 0.04338023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00109997 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 195 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

