Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

