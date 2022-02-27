New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

