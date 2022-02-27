New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.41.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold stock opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.