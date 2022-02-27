Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

