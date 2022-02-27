Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NTIP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Network-1 Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

