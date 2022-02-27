NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 614,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,079. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $883.24 million, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

