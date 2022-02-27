NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.02

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.02 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.80). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.83), with a volume of 74,195 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.15.
NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)
