NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 78.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 84.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

