NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $50.77 million and $3.75 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

