NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NPTN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.
In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
