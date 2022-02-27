NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

