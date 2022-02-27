Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NLTX stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

