Needham & Company LLC Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
