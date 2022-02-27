Needham & Company LLC Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

