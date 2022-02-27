Needham & Company LLC Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $180.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.46. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.