Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $130.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $76.76 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.