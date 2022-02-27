Needham & Company LLC Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $230.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $121.96 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.08.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.