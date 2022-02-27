Needham & Company LLC Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.