Navcoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $24,125.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014558 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,927,462 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

