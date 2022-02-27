Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Insider Sells $42,152.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

