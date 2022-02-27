National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 29,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

