National Pension Service Buys 1,085 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,426 shares of company stock worth $1,581,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

