National Bank Financial Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.85. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

