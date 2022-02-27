National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,775 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

