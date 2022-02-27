National Asset Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vinco Ventures worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

BBIG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.