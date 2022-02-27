National Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.