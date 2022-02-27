National Asset Management Inc. Has $413,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

