National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

