NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of NantHealth worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NantHealth by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NantHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. NantHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NantHealth Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.