Namecoin Price Reaches $2.16 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $5,395.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.00804595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00215246 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

