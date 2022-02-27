Myriad (XMY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $836,239.10 and approximately $106.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,259,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

