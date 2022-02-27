Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.34 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

