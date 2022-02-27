Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

