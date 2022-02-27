Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Myovant Sciences worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

