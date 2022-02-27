MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.