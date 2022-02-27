Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.12% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $34,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $202.04 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $163.04 and a 52 week high of $204.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.12.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

