Morgan Stanley Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €43.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.24.

BOUYF stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

