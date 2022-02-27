Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Korea Electric Power worth $35,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

