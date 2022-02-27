Morgan Stanley Lowers Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,150 ($42.84) to GBX 3,000 ($40.80) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,000.00.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

